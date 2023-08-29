© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, August 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM MDT

A board member at Heart Mountain has been honored with the 2023 Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice from the group Voices Against Injustice. Sam Mihara is a survivor of the Japanese-American incarceration there during World War II. The Powell Tribune reports the annual award recognizes individuals and organizations who confront fear and social injustice with courage.

The Frontier Auto Museum in Gillette is shooting its own TV show. The Gillette News Record reports “Frontier Relics” will have 10 episodes. Each one will feature a different topic and car. It will be available for streaming this fall.

Senator Al Simpson has been honored in a unique way. The Thermopolis Independent Record reports Wyoming Whiskey released a limited edition Integrity Straight Bourbon last Friday in his honor. Simpson signed bottles at its release.

In other boozy news, Western Wyoming Beverages and Budweiser are supporting Folds of Honor scholarships in the state. SweetwaterNow reports every case of Budweiser or limited edition Budweiser or Bud Light aluminum bottle sold throughout Western Wyoming in July and August generates a donation. The scholarships benefit families of disabled and fallen military veterans and first responders.

