Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, August 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT

Five attorneys in Cheyenne have been ranked as Super Lawyers. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports all five work at Hirst Applegate, LLP. They were awarded the honor based on a rigorous multi-phased selection process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.

A Casper lawyer has also received a prestigious award. K2Radio reports R. Michael Shickich was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association. The award is given to a trial lawyer who over the course of a career, in the opinion of peers, best exemplifies the highest skills and ethical principles of a trial lawyer. It’s only been given 19 times in the 53-year history of the organization.

Two Wyoming sites have received the 2023 Traveler’s Choice award from TripAdvisor. The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation was named for the first time. And the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois received the award for the second year in a row. The award goes to sites rated in the top ten percent of world travel destinations by Tripadvisor members.

