Tuesday, August 8

The national anthem on the last day of the National High School Finals rodeo was a bit of an impromptu performance. According to the Gillette News Record, amateur singer Todd Holden had told a friend working the rodeo that he was available if needed. But it wasn’t until about 40 minutes before it started that he knew he was singing. He did some warm ups in the car on the way there and took the stage right on time.

Three large stained glass windows at Union Presbyterian Church in Evanston will turn 121 years old this year. The Uinta County Herald reports that the windows are starting to show their age. But through a grant, they will be cleaned and the lead holding the glass together will be replaced starting later this month. The Presbyterian Church is in the Evanston Historic Downtown National Register District and is a contributing building to the National Register.

The Cody Enterprise staff recently received three first place awards and one honorable mention for their reporting and ad design in the National Newspaper Association’s Better Newspapers competition.

And the Douglas Budget reports the Douglas Little League All-Star Minors baseball team recently made it to the state championship for the first time in league history.