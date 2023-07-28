Friday, July 28

University of Wyoming (UW) professor Kevin Monteith was recently named a fellow of the Wildlife Society – an international non-profit. According to UW news, a past fellow called Monteith “a world class ungulate ecologist.”

Bareback bronc rider Roedy Farrell placed fourth in the short-go at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette. According to the Thermopolis Independent Record, Farrell is a graduate of Hot Springs County High School and will now travel the country competing in PRCA rodeos.

The City of Mills is trying to address its growing stray cat problem. According to Oil City News, rather than putting the cats down, the city is partnering with the Metro Animal Services for a spay and neuter program.

A new study shows that Wyoming is the best state in the country to start a business. Big Horn Basin Media reported that in Wyoming the total startup cost is $160, whereas in the most expensive state, California, the cost is almost $2,000.