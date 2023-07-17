© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Senate takes up defense bill loaded with divisive measures by House Republicans

Published July 17, 2023 at 6:11 AM MDT

The National Defense Authorization Act funds the military and usually passes yearly on a bipartisan basis. Now, the Senate takes up a draft of the National Defense Authorization Act that House Republicans passed with controversial abortion and LGBTQ measures.

We get the latest from NPR political correspondent Susan Davis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE