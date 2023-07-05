© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming

Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, July 5

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM MDT

Have you heard of the State Seal Scandal?

According to the Green River Star, during Wyoming’s territorial years and three years of statehood, it had a territorial seal that depicted agricultural and mining tools, an arm holding an upright saber, a scene with mountains, and a train. There was also a motto that read “Let Arms Yield to the Toga,” or let military power give way to civil power, in Latin. The year 1868 was on the seal as well. That was the year the Wyoming Organic Act was signed. After Wyoming’s first state legislature convened in 1890, a joint committee was formed to consider designs for a state seal. The one that was selected had a robed woman with broken chains on her wrists standing above a banner reading "Equal Rights" - to recognize Wyoming's landmark adoption of women's suffrage. She was pointing to a star with the number "44," because Wyoming was the 44th state. In the background was a scene with agriculture, mining, and oil rigs. However, on its way to the governor for approval, the design was altered slightly - the woman was made nude. It drew international scandal before finally, they decided to replace it. The replacement is our current seal, with a thoroughly-robed woman, a stockman-farmer, a miner, an "Equal Rights" banner, and scrolls labeled "Livestock," "Mines," "Grain," and "Oil," four of Wyoming's top industries.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
