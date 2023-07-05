Wednesday, July 5

Have you heard of the State Seal Scandal?

According to the Green River Star, during Wyoming’s territorial years and three years of statehood, it had a territorial seal that depicted agricultural and mining tools, an arm holding an upright saber, a scene with mountains, and a train. There was also a motto that read “Let Arms Yield to the Toga,” or let military power give way to civil power, in Latin. The year 1868 was on the seal as well. That was the year the Wyoming Organic Act was signed. After Wyoming’s first state legislature convened in 1890, a joint committee was formed to consider designs for a state seal. The one that was selected had a robed woman with broken chains on her wrists standing above a banner reading "Equal Rights" - to recognize Wyoming's landmark adoption of women's suffrage. She was pointing to a star with the number "44," because Wyoming was the 44th state. In the background was a scene with agriculture, mining, and oil rigs. However, on its way to the governor for approval, the design was altered slightly - the woman was made nude. It drew international scandal before finally, they decided to replace it. The replacement is our current seal, with a thoroughly-robed woman, a stockman-farmer, a miner, an "Equal Rights" banner, and scrolls labeled "Livestock," "Mines," "Grain," and "Oil," four of Wyoming's top industries.