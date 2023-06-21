Wednesday, June 21

Food Network star Guy Fieri is in Park County today filming his show. The Cody Enterprise reports Fieri will be in town until Monday. One of the episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” featuring Park County will air later this year. The second will air in 2024.

A well known Lander landmark is finding a new home. WyoToday reports the neon sign for the Holiday Lodge Motel has been in town since 1961. When Wyoming Catholic College took over the building recently, they didn’t want the sign but also didn’t want to trash it. It’s now moving to Frontier Relics and Auto Museum in Gillette where it will be refurbished and displayed.

Four Powell teens will head to Nebraska on Sunday to compete in the National 4H Shooting Sports Championship. The Powell Tribune reports the team includes Beth Brazelton, who is Powell’s first ever national qualifier. She will be joined by Reese Lowe, Esther Feathers, and Trey Erickson.

And the University of Wyoming Extension’s communications team recently earned national recognition from the Association for Communication Excellence. The team earned five gold awards and three bronze awards for publications from last year.