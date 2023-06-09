© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
General Motors follows Ford in joining Tesla's EV charging network

Published June 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM MDT
Tesla vehicles charge at a station. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)
General Motors has announced plans to use Tesla’s charging network for its electric vehicles (EVs) going forward. It follows rival Ford Motors in partnering with the EV technology leader for its unrivaled network. This is just the latest effort to widen EV network capability in the U.S.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins host Anthony Brooks to discuss the implications for the companies, EV viability and consumer costs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

