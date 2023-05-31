Wednesday, May 31

Chelsea-Victoria Turner, a University of Wyoming student, was recently awarded a national Udall Scholarship. The Sheridan Press reports the scholarship recognizes leadership, public service and commitment to issues related to Native American nations or to the environment.

Four Wyoming high school students recently competed in a pair of national science competitions. Laramie High School junior Grace Zhou placed second in the virtual Student Research Showcase competition. Padmalakshmi Ramesh, of Laramie, and Greybull’s Tyler Searfoss also competed. Zhou and Riley Thomas, a Greybull High School senior, also competed at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

And the Gillette News Record reports the Thunder Basin boys soccer team secured its first state championship after coming close the last few seasons.

Running for a different reason, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a new tool to teach grace under pressure. Cowboy State Daily reports a “robo bear,” or, a plastic bear on a moving platform, is meant to teach people how to respond to a bear charge. It isn’t meant to simulate the fear of a bear attack, but rather how quickly a person has to pull out their bear spray and use it. It will be traveling across the state this summer.