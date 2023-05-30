© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
What we can learn from past failures on immigration reform?

Published May 30, 2023 at 6:20 AM MDT

We’ve been following efforts by two congresswomen who recently introduced a bipartisan bill to reform the country’s immigration system. The plan comes after decades of failure to address immigration in Congress.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jorge Ramos, longtime anchor at Univision, about what we can learn from past failures to change the immigration system.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

