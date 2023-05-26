© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Test yourself against NPR's weekly news quiz. For example: Who is this guy?

By Holly J. Morris
Published May 26, 2023 at 3:01 AM MDT
New quiz, who dis?
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
New quiz, who dis?

This week was packed with what journalists call "incremental news" — developments in the big stories we have been tracking closely.

The debt ceiling issue remains stubbornly unresolved. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally declared his run for the Republican presidential nomination. TikTok sued Montana over the state's law banning the app, surprising no one.

Other stuff also happened. Were you paying attention? Let's find out.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
