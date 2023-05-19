© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Wildfires continue to rage across western Canada

Published May 19, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT

In western Canada, wildfires are raging in Alberta and British Columbia. The entire area is blanketed with smoke and around 12,000 people are currently being evacuated.

The fires have disrupted rail services and even slowed the outflow of natural gas from Canada into the United States, which has spiked prices.

We speak with Wallis Snowdon, a reporter with CBC Edmonton, about this year’s intense start to the wildfire season.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.