The case against Trump is strong, former Manhattan chief assistant DA says

There is a very public debate happening right now, about the case against former President Donald Trump. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony charges. He’s accused of covering up payments to an adult film actress to conceal an alleged affair and help him win the 2016 election.

Conservative columnist Mona Charen of the Bulwark, who opposes Trump, called the case “shockingly weak.” Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with someone who disagrees — Karen Friedman Agnifilo, former Manhattan chief assistant district attorney. Her New York Times opinion piece with Norman Eisen of the Brookings Institution is titled “We Finally Know the Case Against Trump, and It Is Strong.”

