Union of Southern Service Workers encourages cross-sector organizing

Published February 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST
A group photo of the Union of Southern Service Workers. (Courtesy of the Union of Southern Service Workers)
A group photo of the Union of Southern Service Workers. (Courtesy of the Union of Southern Service Workers)

Low-wage fast food, retail and home care workers have formed a new union in the South.

The Union of Southern Service Workers came together with the help of Black women in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama who are aging in jobs without a safety net.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks into the benefits of this kind of cross-sector organizing with Tina Vásquez, editor-at-large at the nonprofit newsroom Prism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

