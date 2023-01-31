Deadline day: Unlikely 7 states will agree on proposal to cut Colorado River usage

Six of seven states that rely on the Colorado River have agreed to a proposal that cuts water usage. But California is still a holdout.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sarah Porter — director of the Kyl Center for Water Management at Arizona State University — about Tuesday’s deadline for states to submit a proposal to cut water usage to the federal government.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.