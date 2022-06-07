2022 Day of Dedications

Day of Dedication – June 8, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of Verna Keyes of Buffalo, who in 1916 designed Wyoming’s first state flag for a Daughters of the American Revolution contest and won 20 dollars.



Day of Dedication – May 30, 2022



This broadcast day honors Father Mike Carr on his 80th birthday and celebrating 54 years of priesthood serving across Wyoming.



Day of Dedication – May 25, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of Nancy Freudenthal, the first woman to serve as a federal district judge in Wyoming, as she assumes senior status on June 1st.



Day of Dedication - May 16, 2022



This Broadcast Day…honors “Beyond Heart Mountain,” a film and book by Alan O’Hashi about a Japanese Baby Boomer from Cheyenne who discovers his racial heritage going back to World War II. Documentary screening and talk, May 19th at 6:00 pm at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.



Day of Dedication - May 13, 2022



This Broadcast Day honors “Beyond Heart Mountain,” a memoir by Alan O’Hashi about a Japanese Baby Boomer from Cheyenne who discovers his racial heritage going back to World War II. A presentation and talk, May 18th at 7:00 pm at the Powell Library.



Day of Dedication – May 11, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of Doctor June E. Downey, University of Wyoming psychology department head and author of the words and music of the university’s alma mater.



Day of Dedication – May 5, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored in memory of John Garcia by his family.



Day of Dedication – April 27, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of Myrtle M. Wallin of Rock Springs, the first Wyoming woman to receive a patent in 1900 for a device that a seamstress used on her knee to hold work for basting and hemming.



Day of Dedication – April 13, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of Ruth Geier Rice, the first woman to judge a polled Hereford cattle show and the first female Sheridan County Commissioner.



Day of Dedication – March 23, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of Janet Milam, the first 18-year-old to serve on a federal jury in Wyoming after the age was lowered from 21 in 1971.



Day of Dedication - March 9, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of Newcastle historian and writer Mabel Brown, who was known as the First Lady of Northeast Wyoming History.



Day of Dedication – February 23, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters to honor Shirlee S. Blackner of Lyman, who was national president of the National Extension Homemakers Council in 1970 through 1972.



Day of Dedication - February 9, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of Verda James, the first woman to serve a full term as speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives during the 1969, 1970 session.



Day of Dedication - January 28, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by Nancy Leon and Charlie Thomson on behalf of Jackson Hole Nordic…reminding listeners to Recreate Responsibly on winter trails and public lands.



Day of Dedication – January 26, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of Minnie A. Mitchell, Wyoming's first female state treasurer and state auditor from 1952 to 1971.



Day of Dedication - January 21, 2022



Day of Dedication - January 14, 2022



Day of Dedication – January 12, 2022



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of Leslie Blythe of Casper, the first female editor of the University of Wyoming’s student newspaper, the Branding Iron.



Day of Dedication - January 7, 2022



