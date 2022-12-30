© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Colorado residents are still working to rebuild one year after the Marshall Fire

Published December 30, 2022 at 10:20 AM MST
Mary Hagler, with her dog Poppy, having a groundbreaking with her friends and neighbors next to where her home burned down during the Marshall Fire last year in Superior, Colorado. (Courtesy of Miguel Otárola)
It’s been a year since the Marshall Fire started in the outskirts of Boulder County, Colorado. Fueled by driving winds and a parched landscape, the fire killed two people and destroyed more than a thousand homes — making it one of the most destructive wildfires in the state’s history.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns about challenges in the recovery process with Miguel Otárola, a climate and environment reporter for Colorado Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.