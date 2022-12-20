Tuesday, December 20

Casper has been named a WWII Heritage City by the National Parks Service and Secretary of the Interior. According to Oil City News, Casper Army Air Base was one of only four WWII facilities constructed in Wyoming and the largest military installation in the state’s history.

Thermopolis Police Officer Dood Jaussaud has restored a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air and converted it into a police car. According to the Thermopolis Independent Record, he started on one that needed a lot of work but then ended up buying two other Bel Airs in excellent condition and set about turning one into a cop car, complete with an authentic red spinning light on top and hand painted decals. He plans to use it to promote the police department and law enforcement.

Casper’s Logan Wilson is in the running to play in the NFL Pro Bowl Games. K2Radio reports this is the first year there will be multiple games. People can vote for Wilson to send him there.

And the Powell Tribune recently published a photo of Santa dashing through the McDonald’s drive-thru on his John Deere “sleigh” between ChristmasFest events in downtown Powell. There was no report on if he ordered anything to bring home for the elves.