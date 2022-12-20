© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, December 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM MST

Casper has been named a WWII Heritage City by the National Parks Service and Secretary of the Interior. According to Oil City News, Casper Army Air Base was one of only four WWII facilities constructed in Wyoming and the largest military installation in the state’s history.

Thermopolis Police Officer Dood Jaussaud has restored a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air and converted it into a police car. According to the Thermopolis Independent Record, he started on one that needed a lot of work but then ended up buying two other Bel Airs in excellent condition and set about turning one into a cop car, complete with an authentic red spinning light on top and hand painted decals. He plans to use it to promote the police department and law enforcement.

Casper’s Logan Wilson is in the running to play in the NFL Pro Bowl Games. K2Radio reports this is the first year there will be multiple games. People can vote for Wilson to send him there.

And the Powell Tribune recently published a photo of Santa dashing through the McDonald’s drive-thru on his John Deere “sleigh” between ChristmasFest events in downtown Powell. There was no report on if he ordered anything to bring home for the elves.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
