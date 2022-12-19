State culture fund allocates money to endeavors across the state, including some Indigenous projects

The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund has released the names of its biannual funding recipients. The list includes a couple of Indigenous centered projects and other cultural projects from around the state.

The Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center located in Fort Washakie was awarded around $24,000 for their dictionary and database project. They will be recording elders to accurately record the Eastern Shoshone dialect.

Renée Bovée with the Wyoming Cultural Trust said there is a conference on Indigenous issues in Jackson that also received funding called Pathways to Indigenous Understanding.

“That's going to be occurring up in the Jackson area that incorporates a lot of the history and the current social and economic considerations of the tribes in the area,” she said.

Another project includes the University of Wyoming Anthropology Department. They received almost $50,000 to digitize Hell Gap National Historic Landmark .

“They are doing 3D scans of these images, all of this in order to make this site accessible to people around the world who are actually able to come to the site. So it'll be used both for research purposes. And for those interested in Paleo Indian history,” Bovée said.

In total, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund awarded $340,000 to 21 projects.