© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, December 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST

University of Wyoming freshman Collin Davis set a new USA Deaf Swimming record in the 200-yard individual medley last month. The Laramie Boomerang reports Davis’ time of 1 minute, 49.67 seconds beat the old record, which was set in 2013, by nearly four seconds.

The Casper Junior Football League 11U team traveled to Las Vegas recently to compete in a national tournament. Oil City News reports the team finished as a runner-up in its division. They also brought down nine cheerleaders to cheer on the team.

Students at Buffalo Ridge Elementary in Gillette recently collected over 17,300 non-perishable food items and more than $5,000 for local families. According to County17, the food drive lasted about three weeks. They beat their goal to collect more than 12,000 items.

The National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers held a practice at Snow King Sports and Events Center in Jackson early this month. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports hockey fans of all ages turned out to watch, some even getting to skip school for the event. The team stopped on its way to play a game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel