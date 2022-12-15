Thursday, December 15

University of Wyoming freshman Collin Davis set a new USA Deaf Swimming record in the 200-yard individual medley last month. The Laramie Boomerang reports Davis’ time of 1 minute, 49.67 seconds beat the old record, which was set in 2013, by nearly four seconds.

The Casper Junior Football League 11U team traveled to Las Vegas recently to compete in a national tournament. Oil City News reports the team finished as a runner-up in its division. They also brought down nine cheerleaders to cheer on the team.

Students at Buffalo Ridge Elementary in Gillette recently collected over 17,300 non-perishable food items and more than $5,000 for local families. According to County17, the food drive lasted about three weeks. They beat their goal to collect more than 12,000 items.

The National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers held a practice at Snow King Sports and Events Center in Jackson early this month. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports hockey fans of all ages turned out to watch, some even getting to skip school for the event. The team stopped on its way to play a game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.