The World Cup quarter-finals are this weekend. Here's what you need to know
The Soccer World Cup quarter-finals are this weekend. All four games are expected to be close affairs. Many of the sport’s biggest stars — including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — are still in the tournament and just two games away from the final.
NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong from Doha, Qatar, for a debrief on the last round of games and what to expect this weekend.
