WPM Holiday Open House (virtual)

Wyoming Public Media invites you to our virtual Holiday Open House Friday, December 9th

Tour the station, meet the staff, and join us for a Facebook live session with music from Ten Cent Stranger.

Ten Cent Stranger is a seven piece collective of musicians based in Laramie. The band features the storytelling-songwriting of singer/guitarist Bob Lefevre, the powerhouse vocals of Laniece Schleicher, and the sweet harmonies of Elianna Paninos. J Shogren on resonator guitar and Jack Clarendon on fiddle round out the melodic element of the Ten Cent sound, while the rhythm section of Shawn Hess on bass and Mike Krupp on drums keep the whole gang in time.