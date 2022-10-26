© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, October 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM MDT

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. And the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Cheyenne musician Ty Warner is releasing a newly recorded song that seeks to raise awareness of the issue. "Blink of an Eye" explores the on-stage murder of his bandmate Robin Munis (pr?) in 2007 by her husband. All of the proceeds from the song are being donated to a local nonprofit that provides shelter and support for survivors of domestic violence and more.

The team at Boysen State Park recently marked 75 years of taking weather observations for the National Weather Service's Cooperative Observer Program. According to County10, John Greet from southern Washakie County also received an award recognizing his 55 years of individual record taking.

Rock Springs native Davey Dunn was recently surprised with a belated retirement party at Deer Trail Assisted Living, where he lives. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Dunn worked for Albertsons in town for 32 years and was also a local sports announcer for over 30 years. He was also presented with a retirement plaque.

And on the topic of celebrations, Buffalo resident Annie Neville turned 100 years old last week. Happy birthday Annie!

