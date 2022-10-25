© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, October 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM MDT

We've had a lot of unusual moose happenings recently, and one in Jackson is no exception. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that a recent kids' soccer game was interrupted when a large bull moose came trotting through the field. Luckily, a man on an e-bike rolled into the fray and herded the moose off. No one was hurt and the moose didn't return.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently discovered that it has a unique link to another museum on the other side of the world. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the museum is home to two grapefruit-sized glass eyes which came from a huge silk dragon that was used by the Chinese community in Rock Springs. The Golden Dragon Museum in Australia has a similar Chinese parade dragon that was made at about the same time and in the same workshop as the one that once held those large glass eyes in Green River.

County10 reports that Lander resident Breeanna Hildner recently took third in the Figure-True Novice category of a national physique championship. This was her first competition and she plans to continue competing.

And the Laramie Boomerang is calling for nominations for their "Unsung Heros" feature stories. Nominations are accepted through November 14.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel