Tuesday, October 25

We've had a lot of unusual moose happenings recently, and one in Jackson is no exception. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that a recent kids' soccer game was interrupted when a large bull moose came trotting through the field. Luckily, a man on an e-bike rolled into the fray and herded the moose off. No one was hurt and the moose didn't return.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently discovered that it has a unique link to another museum on the other side of the world. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the museum is home to two grapefruit-sized glass eyes which came from a huge silk dragon that was used by the Chinese community in Rock Springs. The Golden Dragon Museum in Australia has a similar Chinese parade dragon that was made at about the same time and in the same workshop as the one that once held those large glass eyes in Green River.

County10 reports that Lander resident Breeanna Hildner recently took third in the Figure-True Novice category of a national physique championship. This was her first competition and she plans to continue competing.

And the Laramie Boomerang is calling for nominations for their "Unsung Heros" feature stories. Nominations are accepted through November 14.