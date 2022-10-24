© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, October 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on October 23, 1941, a survey showed that Wyomingites favored full military assistance to Great Britain before accepting her defeat. About 30 years later, on October 23, 1972, Fossil Butte National Monument was created by an act of Congress. On October 24, 1893, Wyoming's exhibits at Chicago's World's Fair received 21 awards. On October 25, 1918, the Rock Springs Miner reported more than 500 flu cases in Evanston. On October 26, 1906, the town of Lovell was incorporated. Also on October 26, but in 1942, a person "seeking a visit to Alcatraz" robbed the Torrington Post Office. On October 27, 1913, it was announced that Worland was going to be getting a breakfast food factory and a flour mill. On October 29, 1913, an investigation was underway about the sticks of dynamite that had exploded near the offices of the Hulett Globe.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel