Civilian convoy attacked by Russian forces near Zaporizhzhia

A civilian convoy of cars was attacked by Russian forces Friday morning near the city of Zaporizhzhia. Dozens are feared dead from the convoy that was heading to pick up relatives trying to flee Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine.

The attack came on the same day that Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a public signing of annexation orders for Eastern parts of Ukraine, following the sham referendums held last week in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with CNN’s senior international correspondent Matthew Chance for the latest.

