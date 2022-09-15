Thursday, September 15

A personal airplane crash-landed on a highway between Medicine Bow and Hanna last week. According to Cowboy State Daily, the plane landed between two cars, skidded off the road, and flipped. Both passengers survived.

Wyoming Cowboys' kicker John Hoyland has been named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for the second week in a row. According to a press release, Hoyland made 4 out of 4 field goals last Saturday. He is currently ranked first in the nation in field goals made, averaging 3.33 per game.

An exhibit about the dismissal of the Black 14 players from the University of Wyoming football team in 1969 and the impact of the event is now on display at UW's American Heritage Center. According to a press release, "More Than Just an Armband" examines the story of the Black 14, who wanted to protest a policy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a Brigham Young University football game by wearing black armbands. Instead, they were dismissed from the team. The exhibit was created by participants in the Black 14 Social Justice Summer Institute on the UW campus. It's open through December.

And WalletHub recently ranked Wyoming as the tenth hardest working state in the nation.