Wednesday, September 14

The Alliance for Historic Wyoming and the Arapaho Ranch Field Station recently hosted a rare tour of the ranch. According to the Thermopolis Independent Record, it was founded as the Padlock Ranch in 1867 and purchased by the Northern Arapaho Tribe in 1940. The tour included talks on the history and development of the property, a presentation on local rock art, and a poetry performance by Crow poet and former Montana Poet Laureate Henry Real Bird.

A new docuseries is being filmed at Sweetwater Downs in Rock Springs. According to SweetwaterNOW, it will feature the racetrack and the multitude of lives that are connected to it, from the jockeys to the people who make their living around the track. The premiere date will be announced soon.

Jackson Hole Public Art is hosting a WildWalls mural walk through October. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, this year's 16 mural tour will feature permanent creations and temporary installations. The self-guided walks are accompanied by audio and an augmented reality feature. It all can be accessed by scanning QR codes.

And Wyoming's first appreciable snowfall of the year happened on Friday in Powder River Pass in the Big Horn Mountains. WyDOT did not provide accumulation numbers.