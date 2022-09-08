Thursday, September 8

Two historic ranger stations in the Shoshone National Forest are now receiving maintenance that has been put off for years due to a lack of funding. According to the Powell Tribune, the funding arrived thanks to the 2020 bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act. The Sunlight and Crandall ranger stations will be refurbished and several roads and trails will also receive much needed maintenance.

WalletHub.com has ranked two Wyoming communities in its list of the best places to retire to. Casper ranks 11th in the nation and Cheyenne ranks 25th. Both cities ranked in the top 10 in the affordability category.

Visit Casper has created a new call-in audio tour for the city’s murals. According to the Casper Star Tribune, it includes 10 murals, with plans to add more in the future. During the tour, artists share the stories behind the murals, how they designed the pieces and what the paintings mean to them.

If you’ve ever thought about starting your own vineyard, the University of Wyoming Extension in Lander is holding a one day educational program on growing grapes in the state on September 17. According to a press release, attendees will also be able to participate in a hands-on demonstration at a local operation.