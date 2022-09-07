Wednesday, September 7

The Park County Farm Bureau recently hosted the organization's national and state presidents to tour area farms. According to the Cody Enterprise, the Park County chapter was selected for its irrigation techniques. It was the first time a national president had visited the area.

Crook County Natural Resource District recently hosted its annual e-cycling events in Sundance and Hulett, gathering over 7,000 pounds of electronic waste between the two. According to the Sundance Times, the e-waste is brought to Denver for recycling.

The Museum at the Bighorns in Sheridan will be holding a special history cemetery tour this Friday. According to the Sheridan Press, actors will play various people from Sheridan County. Space is limited to 30 people.

And the Wyoming Highway Patrol recently announced an End-of-Watch for retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, who passed away on August 11. Hunter worked nine years for the Highway Patrol. According to the Torrington Telegram, he spent his retirement and final days with his partner and handler Trooper Scott Neilson. His last week was spent running around chasing his ball and swimming at the lake with the family. K-9 Hunter passed away peacefully on his favorite bed in the family's home.