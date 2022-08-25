© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
'Strong Arm' Saguaro cactus dies in Arizona desert

NPR
Published August 25, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT

In the Sonora Desert in Southwest Arizona, the saguaro cacti grow tall and live long. One of them in particular was well known to locals. The “Strong Arm” stood more than 40 feet high and had 34 arms. It lived an estimated 150 years. And this week, it died.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks about it with Jason Grodman, natural resources supervisor with the Marana Parks and Recreation Department.

Strong-Arm saguaro dies in the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4, 2022. (Courtesy)

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Strong-Arm stood more than 40 feet high and had 34 arms. It lived an estimated 150 years. (Kevin Goldstein)
