Biden announces death of al-Qaeda leader behind 9/11: 'Justice has been delivered'

On Monday night, President Biden announced that the U.S. had “delivered” justice after the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Al-Zawahiri — one of the world’s most-wanted terrorists and a key player behind 9/11 — was killed in a drone strike over the weekend.

David Petraeus, former commander of U.S. Central Command and former director of the CIA, discusses the killing with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

