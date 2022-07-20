Wednesday, July 20th

This is around Wyoming, here’s some stories from around the state. U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis recently opened an office in Sundance. It’s part of an effort to better serve smaller town’s in the state. It’s the first time a congressional office has been placed in either Crook or Weston County.

The Sundance Times reports that local filmmaker Chris Canfield will be premiering his new feature in Rapid City later this month. Canfield calls it a “classic western with a horror twist,” that is set in his childhood home of the Black Hills. The premiere will be taking place at 7 p.m. on July 22 at the Historic Elks Theatre.

The editor of the Saratoga Sun, Joshua Wood, announced in a column that he’s leaving the paper. Wood started in 2018.

The Greybull town council is considering setting a limit on how many dogs someone can own in town. The council is considering setting the number at four noting that it won’t apply to breeders. Council members are still in the discussion stage and may propose an ordinance in August.