Russia seizes full control of Luhansk region and sets sights on new targets

NPR
Published July 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT

Russian forces scored a key victory in Ukraine this weekend, taking full control of the region of Luhansk. Ukrainian troops withdrew from the city of Lysychansk, their last foothold in the area. Along with the wider East region of Ukraine, it has been one of the focuses of its invasion.

The Russian victory comes after last week’s NATO and G7 meetings where Western nations made new promises of financial and arms support to the Ukrainian regime.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with the Washington Post’s Ukraine Bureau chief Isabelle Khurshudyan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.