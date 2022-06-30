© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, June 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM MDT

A new display at the College of Health Sciences Building on the University of Wyoming campus will commemorate UW's COVID-19 vaccination efforts. According to a press release, students from the schools of Nursing and Pharmacy, along with college faculty members and Laramie health care workers, anchored about 500 emptied vaccine vials to a wooden frame. The frame is in the shape of UW's bucking horse and rider. All of the volunteers who helped assemble the vaccine display autographed the back.

A traveling educational lab that promotes learning about science, technology, engineering and mathematics was in Laramie last week. The Laramie Boomerang reports the Curiosity Cube gave kids the opportunity to explore their own microbiome, or the bacteria inside the human body. The station uses local scientists and volunteers to connect with the community.

A Rock Springs native has been selected for the Team USA Wheelchair Basketball Team. Sweetwater Now reports that Mandy Willmore is one of 12 athletes who will go to Sao Paulo, Brazil in early July for the world qualifiers. If the team qualifies in Brazil, they will head to Dubai for the World Championships in November.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel