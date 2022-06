Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the first story on the Watergate break-in published by the Washington Post. The investigative reporting inspired public trust in news media that has since sharply declined. We examine the impact of Watergate on TV news with NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans.

