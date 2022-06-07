© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Congressional redistricting: Voters of color underrepresented, swing districts less competitive

NPR
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM MDT

The lines have been drawn. All but one of the 44 states with more than one Congressional district have now finished redrawing their maps for the upcoming midterm election. Only Louisiana’s map remains tied up in court.

And after a year of partisan battles and lawsuits, the once-a-decade redistricting cycle has ended with a map that’s less competitive.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with David Daley, a senior fellow for FairVote and the author of “Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.