Friday, June 3

Several classrooms at Munger Mountain Elementary School in Jackson recently created cards for Ukrainian children that will also function as a fundraiser. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the students' letters and colorful drawings will be scanned and made into nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, to raise funds for refugee families. The originals will be hand-delivered by Jackson movement teacher Karen Hogan while she is in Poland to help operate emergency daycare camps.

Lincoln Middle School in Green River has been recognized as a 2021-22 Project Lead the Way Distinguished School. According to the Rock Springs Rocket Miner, it's one of just 134 middle schools to be recognized for this honor across the country. Project Lead the Way is a project-based and hands-on STEM program. Schools must meet certain criteria and apply to be recognized as a Distinguished School.

Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan was one of the winners of the Region Six Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center recently. The Sheridan Press reports he competed against 12 other soldiers from seven other states and will move on to nationals in July.