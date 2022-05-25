© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Mackenzie Scott contributes record donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

NPR
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:26 AM MDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is an organization that fosters relationships between children pushing through adversity and adults looking to help them. Founded in 1904, the organization operates in all 50 states, 12 countries, and they recently received a $122 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Her donation sets a record as the largest from an individual in the organization's century-long history. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR National News
Related Content