Totenator Vs. Terminator

NPR
Published March 29, 2019 at 3:06 AM MDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. NPR's Nina Totenberg fears no one when it comes to getting quality audio. This time, it was Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was outside the Supreme Court talking about a gerrymandering case, and a video of Nina getting into his personal space went viral. Slate writer Mary Harris said, quote, "walk up to everyone you want to interview the way Nina Totenberg walks up to the Terminator." Arnold himself tweeted that he was proud to be Nina's co-star. The Terminator versus Totenberg - the Totes (ph) every time. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.