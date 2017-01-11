© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
The Alt.Latino Spring 2017 New Music Preview

NPR | By Felix Contreras,
Jessica Diaz-Hurtado
Published January 11, 2017 at 2:24 PM MST
Cafe Tacvba's "Futuro" is featured on this week's episode of <em>Alt.Latino</em>.
Courtesy of the artist
Cafe Tacvba's "Futuro" is featured on this week's episode of <em>Alt.Latino</em>.

Alt.Latino's corner of the Latin music world gets better and better every year: The music continually explodes any idea of genre restrictions and constantly surprises. And it looks like 2017 is not going to disappoint.

On this week's show, we've got previews of stunning new records from familiar names (Cafe Tacvba, Dayme Arocena) and folks you should know about (Ani Cordero, Gabriel Garzon Montano). They sing in Spanish, they sing in English, they come from across Latin America and the U.S. The styles are as different as the cultures from which they come. What they have in common is that they redefine the notion of "Latin music" in a way that almost makes the term obsolete.

Almost.

There's still something that ties them all together and makes their music Latin: sabor.

Listen in this week and hear it for yourselves.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

