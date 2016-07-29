© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Recommended Dose: Our Favorite Dance Tracks Of July

NPR | By Sami Yenigun,
Piotr OrlovOtis Hart
Published July 29, 2016 at 1:00 AM MDT
Hieroglyphic Being releases his new LP, <em>The Disco's Of Imhotep</em>, on August 5.
Matthew Avignone
/
Courtesy of the artist
Hieroglyphic Being releases his new LP, <em>The Disco's Of Imhotep</em>, on August 5.

This month's Recommended Dose dance mix features the premiere of a new Hieroglyphic Being track, new music from renowned record labels like Lobster Theremin and PAN, and a remix of one of the 1990s' greatest house tracks.

For dance music recommendations throughout the month, follow us on Twitter at @Sami_Yenigun (Sami), @raspberryjones (Piotr) and @spotieotis (Otis).

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ozel AB, Valis
1 of 6  — Ozel AB, Valis
/
Hieroglyphic Being, The Disco's Of Imhotep
2 of 6  — Hieroglyphic Being, The Disco's Of Imhotep
/
Fat B & Lad Luca, "2 Make A Record"
3 of 6  — Fat B & Lad Luca, "2 Make A Record"
/
Blaze, FMB006
4 of 6  — Blaze, FMB006
/
Helm, Olympic Mess Remixes
5 of 6  — Helm, Olympic Mess Remixes
/
Adjowa, Heartstrung
6 of 6  — Adjowa, Heartstrung
/

