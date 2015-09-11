The 2015 Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony

Year after year, the Americana Honors & Awards carries a tough balancing act: It remains understated and comfortable while showcasing one of the biggest and brightest lineups of talent seen all year. The 2015 Awards were no different, and once again, we're extremely pleased to let you share in the fun. Watch the entire ceremony, replete with live performances, here.

The awards take at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., during AmericanaFest, the city's annual week-long party. Unlike some other music award shows we could mention, this ceremony includes only six awards — all of which will be presented during the live webcast — leaving plenty of time for great performances.

NPR Music presented a live webcast of the ceremony on Sept. 16. All the 2015 winners are listed below.

Album of the Year

Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone by Lucinda Williams; Produced by Lucinda Williams, Tom Overby and Greg Leisz



Artist of the Year

Sturgill Simpson

Duo/Group of the Year

The Mavericks

Emerging Artist of the Year

Shakey Graves

Instrumentalist of the Year

John Leventhal

Song of the Year

"Turtles All The Way Down" by Sturgill Simpson; Written by Sturgill Simpson

Spirit of Americana/Free Speech in Music Award co-presented by the Americana Music Association and the First Amendment Center

Buffy Sainte-Marie

Lifetime Achievement Award, Trailblazer

Don Henley

Lifetime Achievement Award, Songwriting

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Lifetime Achievement Award, Instrumentalist

Ricky Skaggs

Lifetime Achievement Award, Performance

Los Lobos

President's Award

B.B. King

