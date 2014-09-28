© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Digging Through The Latin Grammy Nominations: Who's Worth Checking Out

NPR | By Jasmine Garsd
Published September 28, 2014 at 3:50 AM MDT
Chilean singer and musician Ana Tijoux performs during the Mexican musicial festival Vive Latino, at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, on March 28, 2014.
ALFREDO ESTRELLA
/
AFP/Getty Images
Chilean singer and musician Ana Tijoux performs during the Mexican musicial festival Vive Latino, at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, on March 28, 2014.

The Latin Grammy nominations have just been announced: 48 categories of great and not so stellar music. But we want to hear about the good stuff — which is why we invited our friends Jasmine Garsd and Felix Contreras, from the NPR Music show Alt.Latino, to tell us who they're excited about this year. From Chilean hip hop to Puerto Rican rappers, and a flamenco legend who left us this year.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

