New Mix: Wye Oak, Ratking, John Lurie, More

On this week's show, host Bob Boilen has new magical powers. He's not sure what's behind these new powers, but it has something to do with a Romanian brass band and Tuvan throat singing.

Regardless, Bob uses these new powers to introduce a brand new sound from the rock duo Wye Oak. The band, featuring Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, has built its reputation on massive walls of guitar noise. But on Wye Oak's new record, Shriek, the band trades its guitars in for synths. The album isn't out until April, but you can hear this new direction on a song we're premiering from the record called "The Tower."

Also on the show: We debut a new monthly feature we're calling "Recommended Dose," a showcase for the best new electronic and dance music. NPR Music's Sami Yenigun and Otis Hart, who curate the new feature, stop by to share an intricate electronic track from Holly Herndon's new EP, Chorus, and Detroit house music courtesy of the legendary Moodymann.

Hear all that, plus an intense, a shape-shifting song by the London-based rock band Cheatahs; Dark, propulsive rap from the New York hip-hop trio Ratking; And a beautiful, percussion-heavy jazz cut by the veteran saxophone player and actor John Lurie and his National Orchestra, from a new collection of his past work.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.