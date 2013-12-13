© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
NPR Classical's 10 Favorite Albums Of 2013

NPR | By Anastasia Tsioulcas,
Tom Huizenga
Published December 13, 2013 at 6:00 AM MST
The year may have suffered a couple of black eyes in the form of shuttered opera companies and orchestras in labor disputes, but as far as recordings go, don't let anyone tell you classical music is dying — the music and musicians are thriving.

2013 revealed a rich trove of talent. There were promising debuts from young composers like Caleb Burhans, fascinating cross-pollinations between indie rock and classical musicians in David Lang's Schubert-inspired song cycle and extraordinary vocal delights from the superb singer Christian Gerhaher and the resplendent Latvian Radio Choir.

This list of classical albums we loved in 2013, while diverse, represents only a small sampling of the dozens of compelling releases we were forced to shave off to get down to a Top 10. If you're favorites aren't here, tell us all about them: on Facebook, on Twitter (@nprclassical) or in the comments section here.

Maria Schneider's Winter Morning Walks.
1 of 9  — Maria Schneider's Winter Morning Walks.
/
Minnesota Orchestra plays Sibelius.
2 of 9  — Minnesota Orchestra plays Sibelius.
/
Caleb Burhans' Evensong.
3 of 9  — Caleb Burhans' Evensong.
/
Isabelle Faust plays Bartok.
4 of 9  — Isabelle Faust plays Bartok.
/
Leonidas Kavakos plays Beethoven.
5 of 9  — Leonidas Kavakos plays Beethoven.
/
Latvian Radio Choir's All-Night Vigil.
6 of 9  — Latvian Radio Choir's All-Night Vigil.
/
John Luther Adams' Inuksuit.
7 of 9  — John Luther Adams' Inuksuit.
/
Christian Gerhaher sings Mahler.
8 of 9  — Christian Gerhaher sings Mahler.
/
Reza Vali's Toward That Endless Plain.
9 of 9  — Reza Vali's Toward That Endless Plain.
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
