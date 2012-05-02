© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Alfredo Rodriguez: 21st-Century Chamber Music

NPR | By John Murph
Published May 2, 2012 at 5:00 AM MDT
Underneath the firepower in Alfredo Rodriguez's "Fog" lies the work of a remarkable composer.
Courtesy of the artist
Underneath the firepower in Alfredo Rodriguez's "Fog" lies the work of a remarkable composer.

Like many musicians who've come through Cuba's music conservatory, 26-year-old pianist Alfredo Rodríguez displays ferocious virtuosity on his splendid debut, Sounds of Space. Underneath all the firepower, though, lies a remarkable composer who knows how to pull back from the razzle-dazzle and play a piece that's more memorable for its melody and arrangement than for his awe-inspiring technique.

His enchanting "Fog" practically qualifies as 21st-century chamber music. Rodríguez hammers out a dark, cyclical melody that's soon shadowed by the Santa Cecila Quartet's haunting woodwind and brass arrangement. Drummer Michael Olivera and bassist Gaston Joya provide subtly pliant momentum which helps the song retain its jazz aesthetic. Soon enough, Rodríguez's solo emerges then submerges itself within the evocative arrangement, affording the composition cinematic splendor worthy of his mentor, Quincy Jones, who produced Sounds of Space.

At just shy of five minutes, "Fog" never overstays its welcome; in fact, it sounds as if it's an excerpt from a grander composition. Which is appropriate, because the song itself provides a wondrous teaser for Rodríguez's rapidly developing compositional ingenuity.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

John Murph
John Murph writes about music and culture and works as a web producer for BETJazz.com. He also contributes regularly to The Washington Post Express, JazzTimes, Down Beat, and JazzWise magazines.