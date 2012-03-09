Dominick Farinacci On 'Piano Jazz: Rising Stars'

Trumpeter Dominick Farinacci has emerged as a young man whose versatile horn ranges from the soft and seductive to the rough and bluesy. His skills have earned him a headline spot with festivals worldwide, as well as recording dates with a list of jazz legends; he's also a composer with nine albums under his belt. Farinacci's first loves in trumpet were Louis Armstrong and Charlie Shavers, and particularly Clifford Brown.

"I remember when I first heard [Clifford Brown] when I was 13 or 14 — I said, 'Okay, this guy only lived to be 25, 26, so by the time I'm that age, I've got to play on his level,'" Farinacci says, laughing. "That hasn't happened. I'm 28 now, so I'm still waiting. But as you get older, you realize that you really can't compare what we're doing now to something that was happening 50, 60 years ago because everything's about the context of the time and different influences and all that. In terms of ability and melodic content, and phrasing and all that beautiful stuff, I think I'll spend a lifetime trying to attain that kind of warmth and ability level."

Here, Farinacci performs "Lover Man," "Just One of Those Things" and an original tune, "Dawn of Goodbye."

