This is the Doodle on Google Brazil today.

Today marks the 125th anniversary of Brazilian composer and conductor Heitor Villa-Lobos' birth. And we're not the only ones celebrating — check out the Google Doodle that's currently greeting web surfers in Brazil.

Meanwhile, here in the States, we're listening to some of his music, from his most famous to the forgotten.

