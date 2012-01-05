© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Happy Birthday, Mr. Pollini — And Mr. Brendel (And You, Mr. Michelangeli!)

NPR | By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published January 5, 2012 at 10:04 AM MST
The Italian pianist Maurizio Pollini, captured in a 1968 portrait. He turns 70 years old today.
Erich Auerbach
/
Getty Images
The Italian pianist Maurizio Pollini, captured in a 1968 portrait. He turns 70 years old today.

There must be something pianistically felicitous about the 5th of January, because today not only marks Maurizio Pollini's 70th birthday, but it's also Alfred Brendel's 81st. And it would have been Arturo Benedetto Michelangeli's 92nd birthday today had he not passed away in 1995.

To celebrate all that virtuosity, here are three video clips that embody the artistry of these keyboard titans.

